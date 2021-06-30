The Blood Transshipment Center team pose for a picture July 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The team of four is the only BTC in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, making them responsible for supplying blood products to 78 different locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 08:32 Photo ID: 6725782 VIRIN: 210630-F-DR848-1442 Resolution: 5676x3840 Size: 2.8 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTC: the lifeline of the AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.