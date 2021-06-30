BTC: the lifeline of the AOR

Staff Sgt. Rachel Rhoads, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron blood transshipment center NCO in charge, prepares to move a pallet of packaged blood products July 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The BTC is responsible for storing, sorting, packing the blood products, which are shipped to multiple locations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

