Staff Sgt. Rachel Rhoads, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron blood transshipment center NCO in charge, prepares to move a pallet of packaged blood products July 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The BTC is responsible for storing, sorting, packing the blood products, which are shipped to multiple locations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 08:31
|Photo ID:
|6725780
|VIRIN:
|210630-F-DR848-1430
|Resolution:
|7219x4536
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BTC: the lifeline of the AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT