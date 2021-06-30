Tech. Sgt. Miguel Davila, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron medical logistics technician, sorts through bags of blood July 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Blood Transshipment Center is responsible for the storage and shipment of eight different blood products across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The products include whole blood, red blood cells, platelets, liquid plasma, fresh frozen plasma, COVID-19 convalescent plasma, cryoprecipitate and dry ice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Saff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 08:31 Photo ID: 6725779 VIRIN: 210630-F-DR848-1338 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.41 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTC: the lifeline of the AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.