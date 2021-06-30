BTC: the lifeline of the AOR

Tech. Sgt. Miguel Davila, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron medical logistics technician, packs blood products July 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Davila is one of four Blood Transshipment Center team members that ship blood products across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which are used for improvised explosive device blast and/or projectile injuries, gunshot wounds, COVID-19 critical patients, and trauma patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA