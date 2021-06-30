BTC: the lifeline of the AOR

Tech. Sgt. Miguel Davila, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron medical logistics technician, sorts bags of blood July 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Blood Transshipment Center team, consisting of four Airmen, is the only BTC in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, making them responsible for supplying blood products to 78 different locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Saff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

