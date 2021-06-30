Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTC: the lifeline of the AOR [Image 1 of 9]

    BTC: the lifeline of the AOR

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Miguel Davila, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron medical logistics technician, sorts bags of blood July 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Blood Transshipment Center team, consisting of four Airmen, is the only BTC in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, making them responsible for supplying blood products to 78 different locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Saff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

