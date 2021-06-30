Tech. Sgt. Miguel Davila, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron medical logistics technician, sorts bags of blood July 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Blood Transshipment Center team, consisting of four Airmen, is the only BTC in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, making them responsible for supplying blood products to 78 different locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Saff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 08:31
|Photo ID:
|6725774
|VIRIN:
|210630-F-DR848-1013
|Resolution:
|7074x4721
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BTC: the lifeline of the AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT