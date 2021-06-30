BTC: the lifeline of the AOR

Staff Sgt. Cullen Sullivan, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, packs boxes of blood products onto a pallet July 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The AUAB Blood Transshipment Center is responsible for storing, sorting, packing and supplying eight different types of blood products to 78 locations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

