REHM Enabler Forces Program

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th and 35th Civil Engineer Squadrons perform an Expedient Multiple Unexploded Ordnance Disposal walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2021. After the remote mass mechanical clearance had taken place, the EMUD team walked down a mock-airfield after a simulated attack to clear ordnance left behind by front-end loaders. Ideally, each EMUD team will have 20 members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

