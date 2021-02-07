Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REHM Enabler Forces Program [Image 2 of 8]

    REHM Enabler Forces Program

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron places an explosive setup next to a simulated unexploded ordnance at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2021. Upon reaching an ordnance, a team member will pull the igniter from the time fuze setup and throw it behind them while maintaining positive control of the cap end. The member will place the explosive setup close to, but not touching, the ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 21:36
    Photo ID: 6725365
    VIRIN: 210702-F-IV266-1007
    Resolution: 4834x3223
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REHM Enabler Forces Program [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    RADR
    USINDO-PACOM
    REHM
    Rapid Hazard Mitigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT