A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron places an explosive setup next to a simulated unexploded ordnance at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2021. Upon reaching an ordnance, a team member will pull the igniter from the time fuze setup and throw it behind them while maintaining positive control of the cap end. The member will place the explosive setup close to, but not touching, the ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 21:36 Photo ID: 6725365 VIRIN: 210702-F-IV266-1007 Resolution: 4834x3223 Size: 8.32 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, REHM Enabler Forces Program [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.