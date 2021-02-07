REHM Enabler Forces Program

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Leatherman, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight plans and intel section chief, and Master Sgt. Keigo Aiba, Japan Air Self-Defense Force liaison for the 18th Operation Support Squadron, observe a Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2021. The JASDF attended the REHM exercise in an observational capacity to plan future bilateral training of the same concepts. The JASDF and USAF conduct training together to enhance bilateral response capabilities and improve tactical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

