U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th and 35th Civil Engineer Squadrons receive an Expedient Multiple Unexploded Ordnance Disposal briefing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2021. Each EMUD team member, excluding the team leader, is equipped with time fuze setups that are placed around their necks prior to the start of the procedure. Team members will place the explosive setup next to ordnances prescribed by the team leader during the procedure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 21:37
|Photo ID:
|6725368
|VIRIN:
|210702-F-IV266-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.97 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, REHM Enabler Forces Program [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
