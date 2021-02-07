REHM Enabler Forces Program

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron use front-end loaders to clear a mock-airfield after a simulated attack during a Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2021. Traditionally carried out by explosive ordnance disposal technicians, REHM is the process of explosively removing unexploded ordnance from the runway during contingency operations to recover an airfield after an attack. Without REHM, rapid airfield damage recovery would not be able to safely take place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

Date Taken: 07.02.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP