REHM Enabler Forces Program

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th and 35th Civil Engineer Squadrons receive an Expedient Multiple Unexploded Ordnance Disposal briefing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2021. The 18th CES Explosives Ordnance Disposal Flight conducted a Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation Enabler Forces program to train 15 personnel from various career fields throughout the squadron. The 18th CES EOD Flight is the first unit Air Force wide to establish an all-inclusive program, training non-EOD personnel to perform explosive operations to supplement response capabilities during wartime recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

