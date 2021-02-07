REHM Enabler Forces Program

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron use front-end loaders with concrete-filled buckets to mechanically clear a mock-airfield after a simulated attack at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2021. Remote mass mechanical clearance refers to the use of heavy equipment to clear large swaths of ordnance quickly. The concrete-filled buckets on the front-end loaders are there to protect the driver in the event an ordnance explodes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 21:37
|Photo ID:
|6725369
|VIRIN:
|210702-F-IV266-1002
|Resolution:
|7663x5109
|Size:
|28.17 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
