U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron use front-end loaders with concrete-filled buckets to mechanically clear a mock-airfield after a simulated attack at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2021. Remote mass mechanical clearance refers to the use of heavy equipment to clear large swaths of ordnance quickly. The concrete-filled buckets on the front-end loaders are there to protect the driver in the event an ordnance explodes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 21:37 Photo ID: 6725369 VIRIN: 210702-F-IV266-1002 Resolution: 7663x5109 Size: 28.17 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, REHM Enabler Forces Program [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.