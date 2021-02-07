REHM Enabler Forces Program

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th and 35th Civil Engineer Squadron and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force member walk towards a building at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2021. The Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation Enabler Forces Program is a five-day course designed to certify non-explosive ordnance disposal personnel to perform explosive operations to supplement response operations during wartime recovery. Every six months, REHM Enable Forces team members must take refresher training to remain certified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

