Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REHM Enabler Forces Program [Image 7 of 8]

    REHM Enabler Forces Program

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th and 35th Civil Engineer Squadron and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force member walk towards a building at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2021. The Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation Enabler Forces Program is a five-day course designed to certify non-explosive ordnance disposal personnel to perform explosive operations to supplement response operations during wartime recovery. Every six months, REHM Enable Forces team members must take refresher training to remain certified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 21:37
    Photo ID: 6725370
    VIRIN: 210702-F-IV266-1009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.29 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REHM Enabler Forces Program [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program
    REHM Enabler Forces Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    RADR
    REHM
    Rapid Hazard Mitigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT