Vicenza, Italy – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Matthews gives remarks to audiences during U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza’s change of command ceremony where Matthews relinquished command of USAHC-V to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carla Schneider at U.S. Army Garrison Italy, June 22.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 09:58 Photo ID: 6721840 VIRIN: 210624-A-EK666-0126 Resolution: 2966x2119 Size: 911.57 KB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza welcomes new commander [Image 11 of 11], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.