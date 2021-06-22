U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza welcomes new commander

Vicenza, Italy – U.S. Army Col. Andrew Landers, commander, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, gives remarks to audiences during U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza’s change of command ceremony where U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Matthews relinquished command of USAHC-V to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carla Schneider at U.S. Army Garrison Italy, June 22.

