    U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza welcomes new commander [Image 10 of 11]

    U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza welcomes new commander

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Vicenza, Italy – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carla Schneider gives remarks to audiences during U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza’s change of command ceremony where U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Matthews relinquished command of USAHC-V to Schneider at U.S. Army Garrison Italy, June 22.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 09:58
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza welcomes new commander [Image 11 of 11], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

