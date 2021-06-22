U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza welcomes new commander

Vicenza, Italy – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carla Schneider (left) prepares to take command of U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza during a change of command ceremony where U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Matthews (right) relinquished command of USAHC-V to Schneider at U.S. Army Garrison Italy, June 22.

