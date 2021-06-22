Vicenza, Italy – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Matthews gives remarks to audiences during U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza’s change of command ceremony where Matthews relinquished command of USAHC-V to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carla Schneider at U.S. Army Garrison Italy, June 22.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 09:58
|Photo ID:
|6721839
|VIRIN:
|210624-A-EK666-0125
|Resolution:
|4528x3234
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza welcomes new commander [Image 11 of 11], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
