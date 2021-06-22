Vicenza, Italy – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carla Schneider (left) receives the U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza colors from U.S. Army Col. Andrew Landers (center), commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, during a change of command ceremony where U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Matthews (right) relinquished command of USAHC-V to Schneider at U.S. Army Garrison Italy, June 22.
U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza welcomes new commander
