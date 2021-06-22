Vicenza, Italy – Soldiers, staff and guests joined U.S. Army personnel in Italy in welcoming U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carla Schneider to the team as U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Matthews relinquished command of U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza to Schneider during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Italy, June 22.
U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza welcomes new commander
