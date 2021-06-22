Vicenza, Italy – Soldiers, staff and guests joined U.S. Army personnel in Italy in welcoming U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carla Schneider to the team as U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Matthews relinquished command of U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza to Schneider during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Italy, June 22.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 09:58 Photo ID: 6721838 VIRIN: 210624-A-EK666-0124 Resolution: 3094x2210 Size: 741.72 KB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza welcomes new commander [Image 11 of 11], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.