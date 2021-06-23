A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 354th Security Forces Squadron fires his weapon at a target during special weapons and tactics training June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Defenders trained with handguns and rifles to familiarize themselves with different types of weapon platforms to become more adaptable in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 18:21 Photo ID: 6712564 VIRIN: 210623-F-RQ072-1738 Resolution: 5617x3613 Size: 1.2 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.