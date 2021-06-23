354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 354th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) carry a simulated casualty during special weapons and tactics (SWAT) training June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The defenders took turns carrying a simulated casualty for approximately .75 miles to complete the SWAT training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

