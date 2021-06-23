U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 354th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) carry a simulated casualty during special weapons and tactics (SWAT) training June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The defenders took turns carrying a simulated casualty for approximately .75 miles to complete the SWAT training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 18:21
|Photo ID:
|6712559
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-RQ072-1467
|Resolution:
|6016x3737
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT