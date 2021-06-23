354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 354th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) participate in a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) physical training test June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Emergency Services Team instructors from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, visited the squadron to train SWAT teams to boost the unit’s readiness and emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)
