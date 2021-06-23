U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 354th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) participate in a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) physical training test June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Emergency Services Team instructors from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, visited the squadron to train SWAT teams to boost the unit’s readiness and emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 18:20 Photo ID: 6712557 VIRIN: 210623-F-RQ072-1057 Resolution: 4662x3019 Size: 1.07 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.