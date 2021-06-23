Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team [Image 1 of 8]

    354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 354th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) participate in a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) physical training test June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Emergency Services Team instructors from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, visited the squadron to train SWAT teams to boost the unit’s readiness and emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

