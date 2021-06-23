U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Soto, a 354th Security Force Squadron installation entry controller fires her weapon at a target during special weapons and tactics (SWAT) training June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. SWAT team members are required to be proficient marksmen to prevent mistakes in chaotic situations, such as an active shooter scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 18:21 Photo ID: 6712562 VIRIN: 210623-F-RQ072-1662 Resolution: 5260x3134 Size: 898.79 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.