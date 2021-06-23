U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Flores, a 354th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, does a pull-up during a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) physical training test June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. A physical training test challenged defenders to meet the demanding standard of SWAT training.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 18:21
|Photo ID:
|6712560
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-RQ072-1301
|Resolution:
|5322x3283
|Size:
|958.7 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
