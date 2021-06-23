Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team [Image 7 of 8]

    354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Emergency Services Team instructor from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, watches Airmen from the 354th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) carry a simulated casualty during special weapons and tactics (SWAT) training June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The instructors came here to train defenders from the 354th SFS to be members of a SWAT team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 18:21
    Photo ID: 6712563
    VIRIN: 210623-F-RQ072-1509
    Resolution: 6016x3392
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SWAT
    Special Weapons and Tactics
    Defender
    354th Security Force Squadron

