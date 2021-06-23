A U.S. Air Force Emergency Services Team instructor from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, watches Airmen from the 354th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) carry a simulated casualty during special weapons and tactics (SWAT) training June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The instructors came here to train defenders from the 354th SFS to be members of a SWAT team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 18:21 Photo ID: 6712563 VIRIN: 210623-F-RQ072-1509 Resolution: 6016x3392 Size: 1.24 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.