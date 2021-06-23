U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandranell Soto, a 354th Security Force Squadron response force leader, completes weapon disassemble and reassemble drill during special weapons and tactics (SWAT) training June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. SWAT team members are required to know the ins and outs of their weapons in case of a malfunction in the field.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 18:21
|Photo ID:
|6712561
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-RQ072-1552
|Resolution:
|5897x3456
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
