354th SFS Airmen tryout for Eielson SWAT team

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandranell Soto, a 354th Security Force Squadron response force leader, completes weapon disassemble and reassemble drill during special weapons and tactics (SWAT) training June 23, 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. SWAT team members are required to know the ins and outs of their weapons in case of a malfunction in the field.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

