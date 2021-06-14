RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities

Guatemalan Army Lt. Col. Cruz Toralla, executive officer for the 2nd infantry battalion of the 1st infantry brigade, talks to U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Romero, a healthcare specialist, with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, about his experience treating patients in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 14, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a multi-national training opportunity with real-world benefits to U.S. and partner nation military personnel and the people of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador by promoting well-being and readiness in addition to building long-term partnerships in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

