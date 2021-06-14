RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities

U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Romero, and U.S. Army Spc. Kathleen Little, both healthcare specialists with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, in-process a patient during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 14, 2021. During the exercise, U.S. military medical professionals will receive training to prepare for overseas deployments by providing care to patients in areas where treatment options are limited and who may not have easy access to healthcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

