U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21

U.S. military medical personnel and staff from the Guatemalan Ministry of Health work together to remove a birth control implant from a patient’s arm during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 14, 2021. The RS-21 mission not only provides joint training and increased readiness of U.S. and partner nation military personnel, but it also helps strengthen relationships through humanitarian assistance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

Date Taken: 06.14.2021
Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT