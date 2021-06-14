Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21

    MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GUATEMALA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. military medical personnel and staff from the Guatemalan Ministry of Health work together to remove a birth control implant from a patient’s arm during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 14, 2021. The RS-21 mission not only provides joint training and increased readiness of U.S. and partner nation military personnel, but it also helps strengthen relationships through humanitarian assistance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 20:53
    Photo ID: 6706103
    VIRIN: 210614-F-CO180-1027
    Resolution: 7800x5200
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    AFSOUTH
    RS-21
    Resolute Sentinel 21

