RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jossary Hernandez, a healthcare sergeant with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, plays with a baby while filling medical prescriptions during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 14, 2021. The exercise benefits both the patients who receive actual medical care and personnel involved by building partnerships and interoperability in addition to helping local communities with medical care that may not have otherwise been possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

