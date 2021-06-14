Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities [Image 5 of 8]

    RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities

    MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GUATEMALA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jossary Hernandez, a healthcare sergeant with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, plays with a baby while filling medical prescriptions during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 14, 2021. The exercise benefits both the patients who receive actual medical care and personnel involved by building partnerships and interoperability in addition to helping local communities with medical care that may not have otherwise been possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 20:53
    Photo ID: 6706108
    VIRIN: 210614-F-CO180-1167
    Resolution: 6675x4450
    Size: 1016.01 KB
    Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities
    RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities
    RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities
    RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities
    RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities
    RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    AFSOUTH
    RS-21
    Resolute Sentinel 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT