RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities

A woman undergoes a procedure to remove a birth control implant from her arm during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 14, 2021. Hundreds of Guatemalan citizens received healthcare during the exercise which also provided hands-on training for U.S. military medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

