Patients wait for their prescriptions during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 14, 2021. RS-21 builds partnerships and improves interoperability with Guatemala. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 20:53
|Photo ID:
|6706109
|VIRIN:
|210614-F-CO180-1176
|Resolution:
|6754x4503
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
