RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities

U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Romero, a healthcare specialist, with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, sutures a patient's arm during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 14, 2021. This exercise benefits both the patients who receive care and personnel involved by helping local communities with medical care that may not have otherwise been possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

Date Taken: 06.14.2021
Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GP