RS-21 provides healthcare services and training opportunities

U.S. Army Maj. Nathan Borden, an emergency medicine M.D., teaches U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Romero, a healthcare specialist, both with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, how to suture an incision after removing a birth control implant in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 14, 2021. While there, the primary care team will provide basic medical services and education, a dental team will perform extractions and cleanings in rural communities, and a veterinary team will offer large animal care education and vaccinations at various locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

