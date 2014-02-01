Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony

An offering of sake and flowers rests on an altar prior to a memorial ceremony in Shizuoka City, Japan, June 19, 2021. The ceremony honored the 23 crew members and approximately 2,000 Japanese citizens that died during an air raid and when two B-29 Superfortesses collided, during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

Location: SHIZUOKA CITY, JP