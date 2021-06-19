Misturu Takahasi, 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs community relations civilian lead, and Itoe Iwasaki, Fukumatsu Itoh’s granddaughter, pray during a memorial ceremony in Shizuoka City, Japan, June 19, 2021. Itoh was a priest who came to the aid of U.S. service members after two B-29 Superfortesses collided and is the creator of the memorial ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6702724
|VIRIN:
|210619-F-KW102-0370
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA CITY, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
