Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony

Misturu Takahasi, 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs community relations civilian lead, and Itoe Iwasaki, Fukumatsu Itoh’s granddaughter, pray during a memorial ceremony in Shizuoka City, Japan, June 19, 2021. Itoh was a priest who came to the aid of U.S. service members after two B-29 Superfortesses collided and is the creator of the memorial ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

