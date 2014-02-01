Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks during a memorial ceremony in Shizuoka City, Japan, June 19, 2021. Campbell spoke of participating in the event 20 years ago and talking to Japanese service members who never thought they would grow up and have grandchildren. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2014 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6702729 VIRIN: 210619-F-KW102-0118 Resolution: 3090x4635 Size: 2.83 MB Location: SHIZUOKA CITY, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.