Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony

Right, Dr. Hiroya Sugano, memorial ceremony event coordinator, gifts Col. Kevin Martin, 374th Operations Group commander, center, and Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, with a replica blackened canteen during a memorial ceremony in Shizuoka City, Japan, June 19, 2021. The blackened canteen used during the ceremony is an item that Fukumatsu Itoh, the ceremony’s creator, recovered from one of the B-29 Superfortesses that collided midair during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
