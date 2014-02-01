Right, Dr. Hiroya Sugano, memorial ceremony event coordinator, gifts Col. Kevin Martin, 374th Operations Group commander, center, and Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, with a replica blackened canteen during a memorial ceremony in Shizuoka City, Japan, June 19, 2021. The blackened canteen used during the ceremony is an item that Fukumatsu Itoh, the ceremony’s creator, recovered from one of the B-29 Superfortesses that collided midair during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2014 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6702728 VIRIN: 210619-F-KW102-0134 Resolution: 5933x4450 Size: 4.54 MB Location: SHIZUOKA CITY, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.