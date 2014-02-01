Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony

    SHIZUOKA CITY, JAPAN

    01.02.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Japanese Self-Defense Force member pours bourbon on the fallen aircrew memorial during a memorial ceremony in Shizuoka City, Japan, June 19, 2021. Individuals poured bourbon on the memorial to symbolize offering a drink for the fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2014
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 03:31
    Photo ID: 6702727
    VIRIN: 210619-F-KW102-0172
    Resolution: 6216x4144
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: SHIZUOKA CITY, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony
    Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony
    Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony
    Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony
    Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony
    Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony
    Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT