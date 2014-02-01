A Japanese Self-Defense Force member pours bourbon on the fallen aircrew memorial during a memorial ceremony in Shizuoka City, Japan, June 19, 2021. Individuals poured bourbon on the memorial to symbolize offering a drink for the fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2014
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6702727
|VIRIN:
|210619-F-KW102-0172
|Resolution:
|6216x4144
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA CITY, JP
This work, Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
