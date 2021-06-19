Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, center, gives a commander’s coin to Ganchi and Motoki Sugano, the grandchildren of the event coordinator, during a memorial ceremony in Shizuoka City, Japan, June 19, 2021. Campbell gifted Sugano’s grandchildren the coin as a symbol of friendship between Japan and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|06.19.2021
|06.22.2021 03:31
|6702726
|210619-F-KW102-0276
|7619x5079
|5.75 MB
|SHIZUOKA CITY, JP
|3
|0
This work, Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
