Yokota, Japan honor fallen warriors during memorial ceremony

Japanese Self-Defense Force members play “Kuni no Shizume” during the memorial ceremony in Shizuoka City, Japan, June 19, 2021. Both U.S. and Japanese forces played their respective songs to pay tribute to the individuals who died during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6702723
|VIRIN:
|210619-F-KW102-0405
|Resolution:
|7394x4929
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA CITY, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
