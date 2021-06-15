7th Bomb Wing Change of Command

Col. Kevin Kippie, 7th Bomb Wing vice commander, salutes during a change of command ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jun. 15, 2021. Col. Kippie previously served as the Chief of Bomber Requirements at Air Force Global Strike Command.
