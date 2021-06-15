Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th BW welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 9]

    7th BW welcomes new commander

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, renders his first salute to Team Dyess Airmen during the 7th BW change of command event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 15, 2021. With Kramer assuming command of the bomb wing, he leads the base in providing ready, reliable, resilient and revolutionary Airmen and B-1B Lancer aircraft to combatant commanders in support of worldwide long-range strike operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 15:15
    Photo ID: 6697874
    VIRIN: 210615-F-CB366-1175
    Resolution: 4963x3236
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th BW welcomes new commander [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th BW welcomes new commander
    7th BW welcomes new commander
    7th BW welcomes new commander
    7th BW welcomes new commander
    7th BW welcomes new commander
    7th BW welcomes new commander
    7th BW welcomes new commander
    7th Bomb Wing Change of Command
    7th Bomb Wing Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    7th BW welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dyess Air Force Base
    Change of Command
    7th Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT