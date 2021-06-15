7th BW welcomes new commander

Col. Ed Sumangil, former 7th Bomb Wing commander, right, passes an organizational flag to Maj. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, during the 7th BW change of command ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 15, 2021. The passing of an organizational flag symbolizes the transfer of command from one leader to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

