7th BW welcomes new commander

Col. Ed Sumangil, former 7th Bomb Wing commander, renders his final salute to Team Dyess Airmen during the 7th BW change of command event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 15, 2021. During his command, Sumangil was instrumental in providing ready, reliable, resilient and revolutionary Airmen and B-1B Lancer aircraft to combatant commanders in support of worldwide long-range strike operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

