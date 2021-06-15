Col. Ed Sumangil, former 7th Bomb Wing commander, addresses members of Team Dyess and the local community during the 7th BW change of command event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 15, 2021. Sumangil oversaw the 7th BW’s COVID-19 Task Force by providing leadership to a $1 million bed-down and clean camp plan that was pivotal for maintaining safety for over 5,000 base personnel and ensuring continuous operational support to combatant commanders during his time as the bomb wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 15:14 Photo ID: 6697869 VIRIN: 210615-F-CB366-1076 Resolution: 5716x3496 Size: 8.75 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th BW welcomes new commander [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.