7th BW welcomes new commander

Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, addresses members of Team Dyess and the local community during the 7th BW change of command event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 15, 2021. Kramer assumed command from Col. Ed Sumangil and is responsible for the health and welfare of over 14,000 active-duty members, DoD civilians and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

