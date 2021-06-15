Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, addresses members of Team Dyess and the local community during the 7th BW change of command event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 15, 2021. Kramer assumed command from Col. Ed Sumangil and is responsible for the health and welfare of over 14,000 active-duty members, DoD civilians and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 15:15
|Photo ID:
|6697873
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-CB366-1166
|Resolution:
|5589x3803
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th BW welcomes new commander [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT